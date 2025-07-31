Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) has decreased by -0.41% when compared to last closing price of $34.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-14 that Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALGM is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALGM is 122.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on July 31, 2025 was 2.39M shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM stock saw a decrease of -0.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.94% and a quarterly a decrease of 80.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for ALGM’s stock, with a 35.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGM reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for ALGM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ALGM, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.56. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc saw 40.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sold 3,100 shares at the price of $30.45 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 19,925 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc, valued at $94,395 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro Microsystems Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -7.09%, with -4.77% for asset returns.

Based on Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 26.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.