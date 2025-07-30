Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS)’s stock price has surge by 12.78%relation to previous closing price of $38.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Zurn Water (ZWS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) Right Now?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ZWS is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZWS is 148.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume for ZWS on July 30, 2025 was 767.22K shares.

ZWS’s Market Performance

The stock of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has seen a 15.28% increase in the past week, with a 18.03% rise in the past month, and a 26.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ZWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.21% for ZWS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $34 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZWS reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ZWS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZWS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

ZWS Trading at 17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS rose by +13.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.77. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp saw 33.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from PETERSON MARK W, who sold 7,000 shares at the price of $37.31 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, PETERSON MARK W now owns 382,618 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, valued at $261,170 using the latest closing price.

Chhabra Sudhanshu, the VP-Zurn Business Systems of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, sold 25,921 shares at $37.19 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Chhabra Sudhanshu is holding 94,132 shares at $964,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 10.81%, with 6.40% for asset returns.

Based on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $328.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.