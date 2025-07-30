Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has decreased by -1.03% when compared to last closing price of $16.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $16.55, moving 1.08% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) is above average at 0.84x. The 36-month beta value for ZIM is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZIM is 119.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.75% of that float. The average trading volume of ZIM on July 30, 2025 was 6.14M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

The stock of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has seen a 4.33% increase in the past week, with a -0.91% drop in the past month, and a 13.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for ZIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for ZIM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with Clarksons Platou repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to Clarksons Platou is $20 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to ZIM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 06th of the previous year.

ZIM Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.00. In addition, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.32%. Equity return is now at value 72.40%, with 23.04% for asset returns.

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.