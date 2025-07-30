Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) has increased by 0.62% when compared to last closing price of $144.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Yum (YUM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for YUM is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 20 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for YUM is 277.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for YUM on July 30, 2025 was 1.88M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

The stock of Yum Brands Inc (YUM) has seen a -2.26% decrease in the past week, with a -2.18% drop in the past month, and a -1.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for YUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for YUM’s stock, with a 1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $200 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $162. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to YUM, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

YUM Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.18. In addition, Yum Brands Inc saw 14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sold 7,117 shares at the price of $146.60 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 102,893 shares of Yum Brands Inc, valued at $1,043,352 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.52%.

Based on Yum Brands Inc (YUM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum Brands Inc (YUM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.