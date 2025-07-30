Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX)’s stock price has plunge by -7.56%relation to previous closing price of $5.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that I maintain my Hold rating on Xerox Holdings Corporation as the turnaround remains uncertain, despite some promising signs and a bold reinvention strategy. The Lexmark acquisition could boost top-line growth and accelerate digitization, but integration risks and legacy declines remain key concerns. I’m watching for updates on cost savings progress, margin improvement, and how management executes further M&A to drive transformation.

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for XRX is 116.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XRX on July 30, 2025 was 3.95M shares.

XRX’s Market Performance

XRX’s stock has seen a -5.66% decrease for the week, with a 4.17% rise in the past month and a 25.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for Xerox Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for XRX stock, with a simple moving average of -20.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on June 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for XRX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to XRX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

XRX Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corp saw -49.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from BRUNO JOHN G, who purchased 25,000 shares at the price of $4.38 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, BRUNO JOHN G now owns 259,775 shares of Xerox Holdings Corp, valued at $109,500 using the latest closing price.

BANDROWCZAK STEVEN JOHN, the CEO of Xerox Holdings Corp, purchased 22,300 shares at $4.48 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that BANDROWCZAK STEVEN JOHN is holding 382,442 shares at $99,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corp stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -67.27%, with -14.30% for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-822.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.