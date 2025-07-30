XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XBP)’s stock price has increased by 90.53% compared to its previous closing price of $0.9. However, the company has seen a 84.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that Acquisition results in over $900 million in combined annual Revenue, resulting in a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of the combined company of approximately 3.5x Acquisition results in over $900 million in combined annual Revenue, resulting in a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of the combined company of approximately 3.5x

Is It Worth Investing in XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XBP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XBP is -0.44.

The public float for XBP is 10.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XBP on July 30, 2025 was 64.03K shares.

XBP’s Market Performance

XBP stock saw an increase of 84.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 84.43% and a quarterly increase of 54.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.76% for XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 79.93% for XBP stock, with a simple moving average of 55.90% for the last 200 days.

XBP Trading at 73.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +79.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XBP rose by +74.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9484. In addition, XBP Europe Holdings Inc saw 27.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for XBP Europe Holdings Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%.

Based on XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP), the company’s capital structure generated -1.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.