WisdomTree Inc (WT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) is above average at 36.46x. The 36-month beta value for WT is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WT is 128.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.99% of that float. The average trading volume of WT on July 30, 2025 was 2.01M shares.

WT stock’s latest price update

The stock of WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) has decreased by -1.40% when compared to last closing price of $13.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

WT’s Market Performance

WisdomTree Inc (WT) has experienced a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.16% rise in the past month, and a 53.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for WT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for WT stock, with a simple moving average of 31.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WT stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for WT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WT in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $15 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WT reach a price target of $11.90. The rating they have provided for WT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 27th, 2025.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to WT, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

WT Trading at 19.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.84. In addition, WisdomTree Inc saw 22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WT starting from Marinof Alexis, who sold 90,980 shares at the price of $9.87 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Marinof Alexis now owns 221,146 shares of WisdomTree Inc, valued at $897,909 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 16.50%, with 7.10% for asset returns.

Based on WisdomTree Inc (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $117.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In summary, WisdomTree Inc (WT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.