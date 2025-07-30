Wingstop Inc (WING) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.22% compared to its previous closing price of $290.3. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investopedia.com reported 2025-07-30 that Shares of Wingstop (WING) surged more than 25% Wednesday after the chicken chain posted better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its global unit growth outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is above average at 59.52x. The 36-month beta value for WING is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WING is 27.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume of WING on July 30, 2025 was 759.61K shares.

WING’s Market Performance

The stock of Wingstop Inc (WING) has seen a 11.14% increase in the past week, with a 5.37% rise in the past month, and a 53.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for WING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.59% for WING’s stock, with a 19.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $350 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to WING, setting the target price at $400 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

WING Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.12. In addition, Wingstop Inc saw -3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Caine Lynn Crump, who sold 499 shares at the price of $345.60 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Caine Lynn Crump now owns 8,945 shares of Wingstop Inc, valued at $172,455 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.27%.

Based on Wingstop Inc (WING), the company’s capital structure generated 2.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $187.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Wingstop Inc (WING) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.