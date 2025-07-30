What Recent Market Trends Mean for VYNE Therapeutics Inc’s (VYNE) Stock

In the past week, VYNE stock has gone down by -73.32%, with a monthly decline of -76.56% and a quarterly plunge of -72.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.42% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -70.18% for VYNE stock, with a simple moving average of -81.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VYNE is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VYNE is 13.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On July 30, 2025, VYNE’s average trading volume was 688.63K shares.

VYNE stock’s latest price update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -73.14% in relation to its previous close of $1.44. However, the company has experienced a -73.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that Trial Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint or Key Secondary Endpoint of F-VASI50 and F-VASI75 Nominally Statistically Significant Effects Observed in Key Secondary and Exploratory Endpoints of Change from Baseline in F-VASI and T-VASI at 3% Concentration Company Will Terminate Extension Phase of Trial and Seek External Partner for Continued Development of Repibresib BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need, today announced topline results from its Phase 2b trial evaluating Repibresib gel in nonsegmental vitiligo.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYNE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VYNE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VYNE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $8 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VYNE reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for VYNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2021.

VYNE Trading at -66.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.85%, as shares sank -78.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE fell by -73.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2969. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc saw -81.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNE starting from LEPORE PATRICK G, who purchased 15,000 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Jan 15 ’25. After this action, LEPORE PATRICK G now owns 51,472 shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc, valued at $43,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.15% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for VYNE Therapeutics Inc stands at -69.73%. The total capital return value is set at -1.02%. Equity return is now at value -66.15%, with -56.95% for asset returns.

Based on VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -594.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-43.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -35.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.