What Recent Market Trends Mean for UDR Inc’s (UDR) Stock

In the past week, UDR stock has gone down by -1.86%, with a monthly decline of -0.27% and a quarterly plunge of -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for UDR Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for UDR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) is 113.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UDR is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for UDR is 329.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On July 30, 2025, UDR’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

UDR stock’s latest price update

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.75% in relation to its previous close of $39.9. However, the company has experienced a -1.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that UDR readies to report Q2 earnings, with modest revenue growth expected, but FFO per share is likely to have remained flat year over year.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $46 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to UDR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

UDR Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.63. In addition, UDR Inc saw -0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $42.75 back on Feb 20 ’25. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 824,716 shares of UDR Inc, valued at $1,068,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.40%, with 1.12% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $978.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UDR Inc (UDR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.