What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) Stock

In the past week, GFI stock has gone down by -1.19%, with a monthly gain of 5.03% and a quarterly surge of 12.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Gold Fields Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for GFI stock, with a simple moving average of 27.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) is 18.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFI is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GFI is 895.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On July 30, 2025, GFI’s average trading volume was 3.04M shares.

GFI stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.82% in relation to its previous close of $25.32. However, the company has experienced a -1.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that HMY and GFI are capitalizing on strong gold prices and executing their expansion plans to drive growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $33 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFI reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GFI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GFI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

GFI Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.49. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 52.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 25.72%, with 13.55% for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.