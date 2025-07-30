What Recent Market Trends Mean for Aqua Metals Inc’s (AQMS) Stock

In the past week, AQMS stock has gone down by -18.21%, with a monthly decline of -14.75% and a quarterly plunge of -65.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.72% for Aqua Metals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.06% for AQMS’s stock, with a -74.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

AQMS has 36-month beta value of 0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AQMS is 7.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQMS on July 30, 2025 was 2.36M shares.

AQMS stock’s latest price update

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.18% compared to its previous closing price of $0.5. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-01 that Demonstrating a Scalable, Cost-Effective, and Safer Alternative to Traditional Hydro Recycling Methods Demonstrating a Scalable, Cost-Effective, and Safer Alternative to Traditional Hydro Recycling Methods

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQMS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for AQMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Euro Pacific Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AQMS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

AQMS Trading at -35.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS fell by -18.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5410. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc saw -93.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

The total capital return value is set at -2.45%. Equity return is now at value -167.48%, with -109.54% for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-23.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.