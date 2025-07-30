WF International Ltd (WXM): A Technical Analysis

The public float for WXM is 1.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WXM on July 30, 2025 was 114.23K shares.

WXM stock’s latest price update

WF International Ltd (NASDAQ: WXM)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.38% in comparison to its previous close of $2.82, however, the company has experienced a -11.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-02 that CHENGDU, China, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WF International Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WXM), an integrated electromechanical solutions company specializing in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance of HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems, today announced the successful closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,400,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share (the “Offering Price”) to the public. The Offering generated total gross proceeds of $5,600,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company’s ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 1, 2025, under the ticker symbol “WXM.”

WXM’s Market Performance

WF International Ltd (WXM) has seen a -11.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.49% gain in the past month and a 59.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.03% for WXM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.96% for WXM’s stock, with a 22.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WXM Trading at 11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.65%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.45% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for WXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for WF International Ltd stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%.

Based on WF International Ltd (WXM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WF International Ltd (WXM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.