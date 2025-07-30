Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) has increased by 1.06% when compared to last closing price of $27.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris C. Neil – Senior Vice President of Pricing & Strategic Initiatives Christopher D.

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) Right Now?

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WERN is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for WERN is 58.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.07% of that float. The average trading volume for WERN on July 30, 2025 was 975.77K shares.

WERN’s Market Performance

WERN’s stock has seen a -1.83% decrease for the week, with a 2.73% rise in the past month and a 1.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for Werner Enterprises, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.78% for WERN’s stock, with a -13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WERN reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for WERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to WERN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

WERN Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.60. In addition, Werner Enterprises, Inc saw -27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises, Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.65%, with 1.73% for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $372.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.