Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY)’s stock price has dropped by -37.69% in relation to previous closing price of $6.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -44.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that Singapore, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the “Company”), a fast-growing Southeast Asian e-commerce and travel tech company, is pleased to announce its intention to explore further collaboration on stablecoin payment initiatives for Webuy’s global travel and e-commerce operations and other potential business opportunities in virtual asset domain with Victory Security under the MOU that was signed earlier. Victory Securities Company Limited (stock code: 8540.HK) is a renowned Hong Kong-based financial services provider.

Is It Worth Investing in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WBUY is 0.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 85.10% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of WBUY was 2.00M shares.

WBUY’s Market Performance

WBUY stock saw a decrease of -44.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.29% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.03% for Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.84% for WBUY’s stock, with a -63.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WBUY Trading at -33.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.10%, as shares sank -46.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBUY fell by -44.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, Webuy Global Ltd saw -79.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WBUY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Webuy Global Ltd stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -1.03%. Equity return is now at value -103.11%, with -24.79% for asset returns.

Based on Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.