W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) is 33.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPC is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WPC is 216.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On July 30, 2025, WPC’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

WPC stock’s latest price update

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC)’s stock price has increased by 1.05% compared to its previous closing price of $64.03. However, the company has seen a 1.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that W.P. Carey (WPC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.17 per share a year ago.

WPC’s Market Performance

W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has seen a 1.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.91% gain in the past month and a 6.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for WPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for WPC’s stock, with a 8.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $66 based on the research report published on June 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPC reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for WPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WPC, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

WPC Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.91. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from Zander Brian H, who sold 440 shares at the price of $56.65 back on Nov 20 ’24. After this action, Zander Brian H now owns 7,237 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $24,926 using the latest closing price.

Farrell Peter, the Director of W. P. Carey Inc, purchased 1,000 shares at $55.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that Farrell Peter is holding 22,289 shares at $55,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 5.02%, with 2.45% for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.