Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR): A Technical Analysis

VYGR has 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VYGR is 45.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYGR on July 30, 2025 was 629.01K shares.

The stock of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has increased by 17.97% when compared to last closing price of $3.2.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VYGR’s Market Performance

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) has seen a 15.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.38% gain in the past month and a 5.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for VYGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.79% for VYGR’s stock, with a -17.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VYGR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VYGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to VYGR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

VYGR Trading at 17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR rose by +12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc saw -59.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from Ferguson Toby, who sold 10,086 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Ferguson Toby now owns 157,914 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc, valued at $34,595 using the latest closing price.

Sandrock Alfred, the President and CEO of Voyager Therapeutics Inc, sold 10,885 shares at $3.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Sandrock Alfred is holding 430,931 shares at $37,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.52% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc stands at -1.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.33%. Equity return is now at value -27.61%, with -20.59% for asset returns.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-78.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.