Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.01x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VRSK is 139.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of VRSK was 846.13K shares.

VRSK stock’s latest price update

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.77% compared to its previous closing price of $294.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that VRSK posts 8.1% y/y EPS growth in second-quarter 2025, and lifts its revenue and EBITDA guidance despite a lowered EPS outlook.

VRSK’s Market Performance

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has experienced a -5.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.10% drop in the past month, and a -4.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.54% for VRSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $280 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VRSK, setting the target price at $305 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

VRSK Trading at -8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $299.68. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw 0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Mann Elizabeth, who sold 300 shares at the price of $303.88 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Mann Elizabeth now owns 15,765 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $91,164 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.59% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc stands at 0.41%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 475.86%, with 20.04% for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.