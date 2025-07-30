Ventas Inc (VTR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) has surged by 2.45% when compared to previous closing price of $65.23, but the company has seen a -0.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Beyond analysts’ top-and-bottom-line estimates for Ventas (VTR), evaluate projections for some of its key metrics to gain a better insight into how the business might have performed for the quarter ended June 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is above average at 201.96x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VTR is 449.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTR on July 30, 2025 was 3.19M shares.

VTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Ventas Inc (VTR) has seen a -0.42% decrease in the past week, with a 6.28% rise in the past month, and a -2.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for VTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.86% for VTR’s stock, with a 4.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VTR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $72 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VTR, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

VTR Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTR fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.97. In addition, Ventas Inc saw 25.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTR starting from Probst Robert F, who sold 29,493 shares at the price of $66.29 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Probst Robert F now owns 168,364 shares of Ventas Inc, valued at $1,954,949 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ventas Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 1.36%, with 0.56% for asset returns.

Based on Ventas Inc (VTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ventas Inc (VTR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.