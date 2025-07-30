Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.33% compared to its previous closing price of $54.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Guy Melamed – CFO & COO Tim Perz – Director of Investor Relations Yakov Faitelson – Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President Conference Call Participants Andrew James Nowinski – Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division Brian Lee Essex – JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division Jason Noah Ader – William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division Jonathan Blake Ruykhaver – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division Joseph Anthony Gallo – Jefferies LLC, Research Division Joshua Alexander Tilton – Wolfe Research, LLC Junaid Hamid Siddiqui – Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division Mark Zhang – Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research Matthew George Hedberg – RBC Capital Markets, Research Division Michael Joseph Cikos – Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division Roger Foley Boyd – UBS Investment Bank, Research Division Rudy Grayson Kessinger – D.A.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VRNS is 106.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.97% of that float. On July 30, 2025, VRNS’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS’s stock has seen a 4.41% increase for the week, with a 7.90% rise in the past month and a 28.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Varonis Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for VRNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRNS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

VRNS Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.68. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc saw 15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from VAN DEN BOSCH FRED, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, VAN DEN BOSCH FRED now owns 131,666 shares of Varonis Systems Inc, valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc stands at -0.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -22.21%, with -6.92% for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-63.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.