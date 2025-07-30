Valero Energy Corp (VLO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Valero Energy Corp (VLO) has gone down by -0.26% for the week, with a 7.45% rise in the past month and a 26.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for VLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for VLO’s stock, with a 9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) is 60.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLO is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VLO is 308.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On July 30, 2025, VLO’s average trading volume was 3.16M shares.

VLO stock’s latest price update

Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.01% in relation to its previous close of $144.75. However, the company has experienced a -0.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-29 that Joe Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, joins CNBC’s “Halftime Report” to detail his latest portfolio moves.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $140 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 16th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to VLO, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

VLO Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.82. In addition, Valero Energy Corp saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.37%. Equity return is now at value 3.07%, with 1.23% for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corp (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valero Energy Corp (VLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.