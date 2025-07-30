Upwork Inc (UPWK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.63% in relation to previous closing price of $12.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that Upwork’s strong fundamentals, low valuation, and recent profitability make it an attractive buy, despite modest revenue growth. AI and other risks exist, but I see them as manageable and not existential threats to Upwork in the near term. The gig economy remains robust, with Upwork holding a dominant market position and benefiting from global freelance trends.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) is above average at 7.58x. The 36-month beta value for UPWK is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UPWK is 121.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.78% of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on July 30, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has seen a -7.53% decrease for the week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month and a -5.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for Upwork Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for UPWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to UPWK, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sold 1,842 shares at the price of $13.24 back on Jun 23 ’25. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 2,042 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $24,392 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc, sold 748 shares at $13.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 3,884 shares at $9,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 49.80%, with 20.96% for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $82.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.