Unilever plc ADR (UL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UL is 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UL is 2.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UL on July 30, 2025 was 2.07M shares.

UL stock’s latest price update

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.20%relation to previous closing price of $59.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-22 that Unilever’s transformation—simplified structure, focused leadership, and strategic spinoffs—positions it to finally break out of a near decade-long stagnation. Core strengths remain unmatched: global distribution reach and powerful brands, especially in emerging markets, support long-term growth potential. New CEO Fernandez brings operational discipline, prioritizing gross margin and hard-currency EPS growth, with executive incentives aligned to these goals.

UL’s Market Performance

Unilever plc ADR (UL) has seen a -1.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.61% decline in the past month and a -6.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.85% for UL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for UL’s stock, with a -0.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UL stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for UL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for UL in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $73 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to UL, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

UL Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.58. In addition, Unilever plc ADR saw 0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever plc ADR stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 30.53%, with 7.50% for asset returns.

Based on Unilever plc ADR (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unilever plc ADR (UL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.