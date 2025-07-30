Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UFG is 5.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UFG on July 30, 2025 was 453.59K shares.

UFG stock’s latest price update

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: UFG)'s stock price has increased by 3.37% compared to its previous closing price of $2.67. However, the company has seen a 20.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UFG’s Market Performance

UFG’s stock has risen by 20.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.52% and a quarterly drop of -39.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.35% for UFG stock, with a simple moving average of -29.35% for the last 200 days.

UFG Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares surge +22.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.33% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for UFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 44.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 9.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.