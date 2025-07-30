Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Telus Corp’s (TU) Stock

The stock of Telus Corp (TU) has seen a -2.29% decrease in the past week, with a 2.65% gain in the past month, and a 7.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for TU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for TU stock, with a simple moving average of 6.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) is 28.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TU is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TU is 1.52B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On July 30, 2025, TU’s average trading volume was 2.91M shares.

TU stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) has increased by 0.18% when compared to last closing price of $16.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Communication Services sector have probably already heard of Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and Telus (TU). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

TU Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.41. In addition, Telus Corp saw 2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 7.51%, with 2.06% for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telus Corp (TU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.