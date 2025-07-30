Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s (GO) Stock

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has gone down by -4.54% for the week, with a 6.49% rise in the past month and a -16.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for GO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for GO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) Right Now?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GO is at 0.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GO is 93.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.24% of that float. The average trading volume for GO on July 30, 2025 was 3.55M shares.

GO stock’s latest price update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.32% compared to its previous closing price of $13.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 26th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GO, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

GO Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp saw -32.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Thompson Luke D, who sold 1,368 shares at the price of $13.77 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Thompson Luke D now owns 29,799 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, valued at $18,837 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.43%, with 0.55% for asset returns.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $193.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 209.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.