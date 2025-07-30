Understanding the 10.88% Volatility Levels of NextNRG Inc’s (NXXT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NextNRG Inc (NXXT) has gone down by -15.38% for the week, with a -48.38% drop in the past month and a -55.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.88% for NXXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.84% for NXXT’s stock, with a -51.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NXXT is 24.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXXT on July 30, 2025 was 132.28K shares.

NXXT stock’s latest price update

The stock of NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) has decreased by -11.18% when compared to last closing price of $1.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prismmediawire.com reported 2025-07-21 that Company Converts Debt to Restricted Common Stock at Premium to Market and Refinances High-Cost Debt with 8-Month Note MIAMI, July 21, 2025 – PRISM MediaWire – NextNRG, Inc.

NXXT Trading at -44.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares sank -48.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXXT fell by -15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0095. In addition, NextNRG Inc saw -64.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXXT starting from Vaknin Avishai, who sold 644 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Sep 19 ’24. After this action, Vaknin Avishai now owns 65,982 shares of NextNRG Inc, valued at $2,283 using the latest closing price.

Vaknin Avishai, the Chief Technology Officer of NextNRG Inc, sold 5 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20 ’24, which means that Vaknin Avishai is holding 65,977 shares at $17 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.78% for the present operating margin

2.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNRG Inc stands at 2.17%. The total capital return value is set at 2.35%. Equity return is now at value -12981.38%, with -144.78% for asset returns.

Based on NextNRG Inc (NXXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -31.95. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextNRG Inc (NXXT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.