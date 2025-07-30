Understanding the 10.27% Volatility Levels of Chegg Inc’s (CHGG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Chegg Inc (CHGG) has gone down by -20.00% for the week, with a 4.62% rise in the past month and a 108.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.27% for CHGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for CHGG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CHGG is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CHGG is 98.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. The average trading volume of CHGG on July 30, 2025 was 3.82M shares.

CHGG stock’s latest price update

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG)’s stock price has decreased by -8.72% compared to its previous closing price of $1.49. However, the company has seen a -20.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a leading student-first online learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after market close for the second quarter of 2025, which ended on June 30, 2025. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018 or outside.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHGG reach a price target of $1.25, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for CHGG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CHGG, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

CHGG Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4190. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -61.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from BUDIG RENEE VARNI, who sold 27,973 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Jun 06 ’25. After this action, BUDIG RENEE VARNI now owns 85,742 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $39,554 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.35% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc stands at -1.51%. The total capital return value is set at -2.85%. Equity return is now at value -148.48%, with -78.58% for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -317.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-607.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Chegg Inc (CHGG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.