Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26% in relation to its previous close of $131.51. However, the company has experienced a -0.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $129.85, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TWLO is 145.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On July 30, 2025, TWLO’s average trading volume was 2.57M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO’s stock has seen a -0.88% decrease for the week, with a 5.79% rise in the past month and a 35.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for Twilio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.18% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of 19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TWLO, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at 7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.63. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 126.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sold 8,297 shares at the price of $117.05 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 147,823 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $971,177 using the latest closing price.

Shipchandler Khozema, the Chief Executive Officer of Twilio Inc, sold 13,595 shares at $117.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03 ’25, which means that Shipchandler Khozema is holding 246,986 shares at $1,591,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.39%, with -0.32% for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $165.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Twilio Inc (TWLO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.