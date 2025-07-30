TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TRIP stock has gone down by -0.62%, with a monthly gain of 35.38% and a quarterly surge of 37.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for TripAdvisor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for TRIP’s stock, with a 19.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) Right Now?

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.49x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for TRIP is 109.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.43% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of TRIP was 3.82M shares.

TRIP stock’s latest price update

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.48% in comparison to its previous close of $18.13, however, the company has experienced a -0.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that TripAdvisor (TRIP) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRIP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRIP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TRIP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRIP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TRIP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRIP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TRIP Trading at 15.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +35.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRIP fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.42. In addition, TripAdvisor Inc saw 0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRIP starting from Ambeskovic Almir, who sold 16,643 shares at the price of $15.33 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Ambeskovic Almir now owns 15,931 shares of TripAdvisor Inc, valued at $255,065 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for TripAdvisor Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.91%, with 1.82% for asset returns.

Based on TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $218.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.