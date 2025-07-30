Trane Technologies plc’s (TT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Trane Technologies plc (TT) has seen a 5.20% increase in the past week, with a 8.95% gain in the past month, and a 34.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for TT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for TT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is 39.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TT is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for TT is 222.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On July 30, 2025, TT’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

TT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has decreased by -0.33% when compared to last closing price of $472.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Trane Technologies is set to report Q2 2025 earnings on July 30, with EPS and revenues expected to rise on strong HVAC demand and operational gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of TT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TT by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $475 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TT reach a price target of $415. The rating they have provided for TT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to TT, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

TT Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $445.41. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw 46.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from Simmons Donald E., who sold 8,435 shares at the price of $400.00 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Simmons Donald E. now owns 3,593 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $3,374,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trane Technologies plc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.27%. Equity return is now at value 38.45%, with 14.01% for asset returns.

Based on Trane Technologies plc (TT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trane Technologies plc (TT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.