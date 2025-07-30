Trading Update: Symbotic Inc (SYM) Stock Endures 7.07% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Symbotic Inc (SYM) has gone down by -1.71% for the week, with a 36.82% rise in the past month and a 141.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.07% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.39% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 81.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SYM is 43.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.81% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of SYM was 2.04M shares.

SYM stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.82% in relation to its previous close of $50.71. However, the company has experienced a -1.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to SYMBOTIC INC (SYM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with Arete repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to Arete is $50 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

SYM Trading at 37.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.34. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 37.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Freve Maria G, the See Remarks of Symbotic Inc, sold 478 shares at $54.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Freve Maria G is holding 3,312 shares at $26,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -3.52%, with -0.40% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-93.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 88.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.