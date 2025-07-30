Trading Update: Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Endures 2.65% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Mosaic Company (MOS) has gone up by 3.12% for the week, with a 4.81% rise in the past month and a 25.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for MOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.16% for MOS stock, with a simple moving average of 27.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.95x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MOS is 315.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of MOS was 5.35M shares.

MOS stock’s latest price update

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.59% in relation to its previous close of $36.44. However, the company has experienced a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Mosaic (MOS) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $45 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to MOS, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

MOS Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.60. In addition, Mosaic Company saw 26.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Precourt Walter F. III, who sold 18,000 shares at the price of $35.73 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Precourt Walter F. III now owns 128,546 shares of Mosaic Company, valued at $643,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mosaic Company stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 3.09%, with 1.60% for asset returns.

Based on Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.