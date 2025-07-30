Trading Update: ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Stock Endures 1.09% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has gone up by 2.48% for the week, with a 7.37% rise in the past month and a 21.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.09% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for ING’s stock, with a 27.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ING is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ING is 2.92B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ING on July 30, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

ING stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.24% compared to its previous closing price of $23.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Graham All Star Value (GASV) strategy identifies top dividend ‘dogs’ offering high yield and fair pricing, using YCharts’ large cap value and Ben Graham screens. Analyst projections suggest the top ten GASV stocks could deliver average net gains of 27.55% by July 2026, with moderate risk. Sixteen of the twenty-one lowest-priced, ‘safer’ GASV dividend stocks are currently buyable, with dividends exceeding share price for ideal picks.

ING Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.91. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 29.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 11.92%, with 0.59% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 14.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.