Trading Update: Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) Stock Endures 3.61% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) has seen a 5.66% increase in the past week, with a 2.46% gain in the past month, and a 40.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for IZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.15% for IZM’s stock, with a 34.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IZM is at 1.91.

The public float for IZM is 7.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for IZM on July 30, 2025 was 26.82K shares.

IZM stock’s latest price update

The stock of Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM) has increased by 6.08% when compared to last closing price of $2.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-20 that HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024, on June 18, 2025. Amidst a continuously evolving market environment, ICZOOM executed effectively in line with its initial expectation.

IZM Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Iczoom Group Inc saw 21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Iczoom Group Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -4.94%, with -1.40% for asset returns.

Based on Iczoom Group Inc (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -16.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.