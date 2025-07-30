Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.73%relation to previous closing price of $9.8. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that DALLAS, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Golf fans, comedy lovers and Happy Gilmore diehards – get ready to channel your inner Happy. In celebration of the highly anticipated premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix July 25, Topgolf has partnered up with the global streaming service to tee up an epic giveaway.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MODG is 129.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.67% of that float. On July 30, 2025, MODG’s average trading volume was 2.72M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has seen a -0.21% decrease in the past week, with a 18.74% rise in the past month, and a 41.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of 22.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MODG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MODG, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

MODG Trading at 20.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -38.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Ogunlesi Adebayo O., who purchased 384,731 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Jun 06 ’25. After this action, Ogunlesi Adebayo O. now owns 768,432 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $2,494,904 using the latest closing price.

Ogunlesi Adebayo O., the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, purchased 38,782 shares at $7.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that Ogunlesi Adebayo O. is holding 845,284 shares at $294,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at -0.35%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -46.00%, with -17.30% for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-973.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.