Timken Co (TKR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) is 15.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TKR is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TKR is 62.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On July 30, 2025, TKR’s average trading volume was 583.14K shares.

TKR stock’s latest price update

Timken Co (NYSE: TKR)’s stock price has dropped by -11.21% in relation to previous closing price of $80.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Timken (TKR) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR’s stock has fallen by -11.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.89% and a quarterly rise of 10.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Timken Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.13% for TKR’s stock, with a -3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $66 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TKR reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TKR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TKR, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

TKR Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.33. In addition, Timken Co saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Kyle Richard G, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $79.20 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, Kyle Richard G now owns 160,649 shares of Timken Co, valued at $1,188,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Timken Co stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 11.85%, with 4.99% for asset returns.

Based on Timken Co (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $841.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Timken Co (TKR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.