Tigo Energy Inc (TYGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TYGO is 28.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TYGO on July 30, 2025 was 39.79K shares.

TYGO stock’s latest price update

Tigo Energy Inc (NASDAQ: TYGO)'s stock price has increased by 0.82% compared to its previous closing price of $1.22. However, the company has seen a -2.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TYGO’s Market Performance

Tigo Energy Inc (TYGO) has seen a -2.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.89% gain in the past month and a 47.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for TYGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.70% for TYGO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYGO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TYGO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TYGO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on February 27, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TYGO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for TYGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TYGO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 20th of the previous year.

TYGO Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2907. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc saw -22.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.74% for the present operating margin

0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tigo Energy Inc stands at -0.92%. The total capital return value is set at -3.81%. Equity return is now at value -200.49%, with -64.80% for asset returns.

Based on Tigo Energy Inc (TYGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-50.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tigo Energy Inc (TYGO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.