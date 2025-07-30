Therealreal Inc (REAL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.48% compared to its previous closing price of $5.65. However, the company has seen a -14.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that The RealReal (REAL) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REAL is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for REAL is 90.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.26% of that float. On July 30, 2025, REAL’s average trading volume was 3.25M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

The stock of Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen a -14.31% decrease in the past week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month, and a -10.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for REAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.62% for REAL stock, with a simple moving average of -10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to REAL, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

REAL Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -14.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Therealreal Inc saw 71.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Madan Gopal Ajay, who sold 51,425 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Madan Gopal Ajay now owns 1,275,773 shares of Therealreal Inc, valued at $299,376 using the latest closing price.

Madan Gopal Ajay, the Chief Financial Officer of Therealreal Inc, sold 102,386 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20 ’25, which means that Madan Gopal Ajay is holding 1,327,198 shares at $706,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Therealreal Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.32%.

Based on Therealreal Inc (REAL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-79.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Therealreal Inc (REAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.