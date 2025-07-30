The Volatility of Hershey Company’s (HSY) Stock: A 2.50% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Hershey Company (HSY) has gone up by 2.50% for the week, with a 11.52% rise in the past month and a 14.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.70% for HSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.90% for HSY’s stock, with a 10.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 22.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSY is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for HSY is 147.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.01% of that float. On July 30, 2025, HSY’s average trading volume was 1.87M shares.

HSY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has increased by 0.90% when compared to last closing price of $184.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that AU, CAT and HSY are standing out as Zacks’ high-conviction picks, with each posting double-digit gains in recent weeks.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $155 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSY reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $147. The rating they have provided for HSY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HSY, setting the target price at $154 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

HSY Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.21. In addition, Hershey Company saw -3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Buck Michele, who sold 19,290 shares at the price of $185.00 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Buck Michele now owns 193,624 shares of Hershey Company, valued at $3,568,650 using the latest closing price.

Buck Michele, the Chairman, President and CEO of Hershey Company, sold 19,290 shares at $180.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21 ’25, which means that Buck Michele is holding 193,624 shares at $3,472,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hershey Company stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 37.48%, with 12.50% for asset returns.

Based on Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hershey Company (HSY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.