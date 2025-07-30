The Impact of Market Fluctuations on My Size Inc’s (MYSZ) Stock

The stock of My Size Inc (MYSZ) has gone up by 9.09% for the week, with a 21.60% rise in the past month and a 14.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.49% for MYSZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.31% for MYSZ’s stock, with a -8.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MYSZ is 2.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MYSZ on July 30, 2025 was 99.97K shares.

MYSZ stock’s latest price update

My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.96% compared to its previous closing price of $1.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that Innovative “ChatGPT for retail” enables e-commerce teams to talk directly to their data instead of reading dashboards AIRPORT CITY, Israel, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MySize Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), an AI-powered retail solutions company, today announced the successful launch of its pilot program, NaizGPT, a conversational AI assistant designed specifically for retail teams. Built on a retail-tuned large language model, NaizGPT enables e-commerce professionals to interact with their sizing and returns data through natural language conversations rather than traditional dashboard analysis.

MYSZ Trading at 17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +23.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ rose by +12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3233. In addition, My Size Inc saw -48.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYSZ starting from AVATAR SECURITIES, LLC, who sold 120,624 shares at the price of $4.85 back on Dec 30 ’24. After this action, AVATAR SECURITIES, LLC now owns 31,086 shares of My Size Inc, valued at $585,089 using the latest closing price.

Luzon Ronen, the Chief Executive Officer of My Size Inc, sold 6,000 shares at $5.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30 ’24, which means that Luzon Ronen is holding 44,000 shares at $31,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.41% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for My Size Inc stands at -0.6%. The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -82.58%, with -52.38% for asset returns.

Based on My Size Inc (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-3.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, My Size Inc (MYSZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.