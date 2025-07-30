The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Kindly MD Inc’s (NAKA) Stock

In the past week, NAKA stock has gone down by -24.71%, with a monthly decline of -41.11% and a quarterly surge of 369.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.97% for Kindly MD Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.32% for NAKA’s stock, with a 64.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kindly MD Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NAKA is at 33.43.

The public float for NAKA is 2.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.29% of that float. The average trading volume for NAKA on July 30, 2025 was 2.77M shares.

NAKA stock’s latest price update

Kindly MD Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA)’s stock price has dropped by -20.59% in relation to previous closing price of $10.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) (“KindlyMD”), a leading provider of integrated healthcare services, and Nakamoto Holdings Inc. (“Nakamoto”), a Bitcoin-native holding company, today announced that it has filed its definitive information statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the proposed merger with Nakamoto. KindlyMD and Nakamoto expect to close the transaction on or around August 11, 2025, subject to other customary.

NAKA Trading at -43.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -39.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAKA fell by -24.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +682.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, Kindly MD Inc saw 326.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.68% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kindly MD Inc stands at -1.77%. The total capital return value is set at -2.07%. Equity return is now at value -763.28%, with -260.09% for asset returns.

Based on Kindly MD Inc (NAKA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-3.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 181.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.