The Impact of Market Fluctuations on EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s (EH) Stock

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has gone down by -10.08% for the week, with a 5.00% rise in the past month and a 5.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.47% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EH is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EH is 51.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.66% of that float. On July 30, 2025, EH’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

EH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) has plunged by -5.86% when compared to previous closing price of $18.95, but the company has seen a -10.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that ACHR and EH take different flight paths in the eVTOL race-one bets on autonomy, the other on certification and scale.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $30.40. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

EH Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR saw 43.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.66% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -0.58%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -43.18%, with -22.35% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -75.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-240.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.