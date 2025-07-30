The Impact of Market Fluctuations on American Express Co’s (AXP) Stock

The stock of American Express Co (AXP) has gone down by -1.19% for the week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month and a 14.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for AXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.90% for AXP’s stock, with a 4.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) is above average at 21.41x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for AXP is 694.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXP on July 30, 2025 was 2.72M shares.

AXP stock’s latest price update

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.15% compared to its previous closing price of $308.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. pymnts.com reported 2025-07-29 that American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) said Tuesday (July 29) that the Department of Justice (DOJ) dismissed its antitrust lawsuit challenging the company’s acquisition of global business travel and meetings solutions provider CWT.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to AXP, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

AXP Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $314.10. In addition, American Express Co saw 24.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Co stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 32.58%, with 3.55% for asset returns.

Based on American Express Co (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 13.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -7.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Express Co (AXP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.