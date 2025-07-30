The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Amer Sports Inc’s (AS) Stock

The stock of Amer Sports Inc (AS) has gone up by 2.60% for the week, with a -2.59% drop in the past month and a 58.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.09% for AS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for AS’s stock, with a 33.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) is above average at 103.12x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for AS is 146.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AS on July 30, 2025 was 4.36M shares.

AS stock’s latest price update

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.67% compared to its previous closing price of $38.6. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-15 that Here is how Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) and Netflix (NFLX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of AS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for AS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $45 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AS reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to AS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AS Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AS rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.28. In addition, Amer Sports Inc saw 253.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amer Sports Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 4.38%, with 2.42% for asset returns.

Based on Amer Sports Inc (AS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $653.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amer Sports Inc (AS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.