The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Alignment Healthcare Inc’s (ALHC) Stock

The stock of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has seen a -4.54% decrease in the past week, with a -14.95% drop in the past month, and a -33.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for ALHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.96% for ALHC’s stock, with a -16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALHC is 131.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.11% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ALHC was 3.32M shares.

ALHC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) has decreased by -0.67% when compared to last closing price of $11.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-23 that Alignment Healthcare is well-positioned for growth, benefiting from an aging U.S. population and increasing demand for high-quality senior healthcare services. Strong membership growth and high CMS star ratings support its expansion into new regions. Stock price has upside opportunity based on the company’s revenue and membership growth guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on December 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALHC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

ALHC Trading at -16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.94. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from Maroney Dawn Christine, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $13.44 back on Jul 14 ’25. After this action, Maroney Dawn Christine now owns 2,042,899 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc, valued at $403,347 using the latest closing price.

KAO JOHN E, the Chief Executive Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc, sold 180,000 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10 ’25, which means that KAO JOHN E is holding 1,553,100 shares at $2,413,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -75.82%, with -11.86% for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-77.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.