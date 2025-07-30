The -50.43% Simple Moving Average of Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd’s (MSW) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW) has gone down by -17.33% for the week, with a -47.57% drop in the past month and a -34.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 28.08% for MSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.60% for MSW’s stock, with a -50.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MSW) Right Now?

Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for MSW is 2.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.79% of that float. The average trading volume for MSW on July 30, 2025 was 172.16K shares.

MSW stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MSW) has dropped by -13.27% compared to previous close of $2.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-21 that Hong Kong, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (“MSW” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MSW) is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. The Company, through its indirectly wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co., Limited, is engaged in wet trades works services in Hong Kong. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

MSW Trading at -40.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -45.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.70% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for MSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.78%.

Based on Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.