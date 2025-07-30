The -33.93% Simple Moving Average of SILO Pharma Inc’s (SILO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SILO stock has gone up by 9.34%, with a monthly gain of 7.80% and a quarterly plunge of -17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.58% for SILO Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.04% for SILO stock, with a simple moving average of -33.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SILO is 6.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of SILO was 1.09M shares.

SILO stock’s latest price update

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO)’s stock price has increased by 3.82% compared to its previous closing price of $0.67. However, the company has seen a 9.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that SARASOTA, FL, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced completion of dosing in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-requested 7-day safety and toxicology large animal study of its lead asset SPC-15, and bioanalytical and safety/toxicology results for such study are expected within 60 days.

SILO Trading at 18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILO rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6279. In addition, SILO Pharma Inc saw -67.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILO starting from Weisblum Eric, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Weisblum Eric now owns 197,932 shares of SILO Pharma Inc, valued at $4,329 using the latest closing price.

Weisblum Eric, the CEO and President of SILO Pharma Inc, purchased 2,500 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that Weisblum Eric is holding 187,932 shares at $2,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.24% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for SILO Pharma Inc stands at -64.11%. The total capital return value is set at 5.53%. Equity return is now at value -99.38%, with -72.00% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.