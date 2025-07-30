The 2.11% Simple Moving Average of Automatic Data Processing Inc’s (ADP) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) has seen a 1.87% increase in the past week, with a 1.71% gain in the past month, and a 5.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for ADP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.18% for ADP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) is above average at 31.59x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADP is 405.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADP on July 30, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

ADP stock’s latest price update

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.57% in comparison to its previous close of $306.89, however, the company has experienced a 1.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. forbes.com reported 2025-07-29 that Automatic Data Processing has been named as a Top 25 ”Dividend Giant” by ETF Channel, with a whopping $23.77B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ”DividendRank” statistics including a strong 2.01% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ”DividendRank” report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Automatic Data Processing Inc., and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $243 based on the research report published on January 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ADP, setting the target price at $267 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $305.04. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc saw 23.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Michaud Brian L., who sold 206 shares at the price of $308.18 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Michaud Brian L. now owns 11,909 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc, valued at $63,485 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.33%. Equity return is now at value 76.29%, with 6.63% for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.