The -13.88% Decline of Novagold Resources Inc’s (NG) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NG stock has gone down by -14.08%, with a monthly gain of 28.68% and a quarterly surge of 20.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Novagold Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for NG’s stock, with a 43.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NG is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NG is 304.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On July 30, 2025, NG’s average trading volume was 4.71M shares.

NG stock’s latest price update

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG)’s stock price has increased by 0.38% compared to its previous closing price of $5.23. However, the company has seen a -14.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the “Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of Ali Erfan to serve on the Board effective immediately. Mr. Erfan’s ascension will fill the vacancy left by the departure of director Diane Garrett.

Analysts’ Opinion of NG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for NG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2025.

NG Trading at 18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +28.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Novagold Resources Inc saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Schutt Ethan, who purchased 3,824 shares at the price of $5.23 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, Schutt Ethan now owns 51,735 shares of Novagold Resources Inc, valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

KYLE HUME D., the Director of Novagold Resources Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $4.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that KYLE HUME D. is holding 22,348 shares at $41,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -123.35%, with -37.70% for asset returns.

Based on Novagold Resources Inc (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-29.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 76.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novagold Resources Inc (NG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.